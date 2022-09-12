Chef Austin Buhler came in to make a fun and colorful dish, summer harvest ratatouille.

Summer Harvest Ratatouille

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large red onion, diced

1 yellow pepper, diced

1 red pepper, diced

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 can (29 oz) crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh basil

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

1 teaspoon herbs de Provence

Salt & Pepper to Taste

1 eggplant, thinly sliced

2 medium zucchinis, thinly sliced

2 medium yellow squash, thinly sliced

6 large tomatoes, thinly sliced

8 oz mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/4 cup Parmesan

Preheat the oven to 375*F. Heat the oil in an ovenproof pan. Add the diced onion, peppers, and garlic. Cook until softened: 8-10 minutes. Add the crushed tomatoes, balsamic, chopped basil, thyme, & herbs de Provence. Salt & Pepper to taste. Simmer for 10 – 15 minutes and let the sauce reduce and thicken. Starting on the outside edge of the pan, layer the sliced eggplant, zucchini, squash, and tomatoes on top of the sauce. Alternate between the vegetables as you make your way around the dish in a spiral pattern. Top with mozzarella cheese. Cover the dish with a lid and bake in the oven for 30 minutes, then remove the lid and cook another 10 minutes. Once cooked, remove from the oven and top with parmesan & garnish with herbs.

Discount Code: fall22 – 20% off

Website: www.buhlersgourmet.com

Instagram: @chefaustinbuhler