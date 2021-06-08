Summer Hair & Makeup Trends

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sierra Miller, a licensed hairstylist from Sierra’s Beauties came by to share the latest hair and makeup trends for summer.

Summer Hair & Makeup ideas
-We spend a lot of time in the water during summer so braids are my go-to hairstyle
-They keep your hair out of your face
-Your hair gets less tangled in the water
-They are great hairstyles for keeping you cool as well
-(I will have a braid on my model already and can talk about it or even demonstrate a braid at this point)
-Just don’t forget to put sunscreen on your part!
-Sun hats are a cute accessory for summer and they help keep the sun off your hair + face
-Add braids or messy buns with a cute sun hat

Makeup
-Natural makeup look is great for summer
-Always want to add sunscreen to your makeup/skincare routine
-Tinted moisturizers or bb creams with SPF are great. Not too heavy or too much.
-Waterproof mascara is great for summer too.
-Don’t forget SPF lip balm
-Use a highlighter for Dewy looks
-Use a setting spray
-Don’t forget to take your makeup off at the end of the day. Especially during summer
-Use a makeup remover cloth to take all your makeup off with just water.

Find Sierra on IG.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Good Things Utah Sponsors