Summer Hair & Makeup Trends

Sierra Miller, a licensed hairstylist from Sierra’s Beauties came by to share the latest hair and makeup trends for summer.

Summer Hair & Makeup ideas

-We spend a lot of time in the water during summer so braids are my go-to hairstyle

-They keep your hair out of your face

-Your hair gets less tangled in the water

-They are great hairstyles for keeping you cool as well

-Just don’t forget to put sunscreen on your part!

-Sun hats are a cute accessory for summer and they help keep the sun off your hair + face

-Add braids or messy buns with a cute sun hat

Makeup

-Natural makeup look is great for summer

-Always want to add sunscreen to your makeup/skincare routine

-Tinted moisturizers or bb creams with SPF are great. Not too heavy or too much.

-Waterproof mascara is great for summer too.

-Don’t forget SPF lip balm

-Use a highlighter for Dewy looks

-Use a setting spray

-Don’t forget to take your makeup off at the end of the day. Especially during summer

-Use a makeup remover cloth to take all your makeup off with just water.

Find Sierra on IG.