Summer Hair & Makeup Trends

Sierra Miller, a licensed hairstylist from Sierra’s Beauties came by to share the latest hair and makeup trends for summer.
Summer Hair & Makeup ideas
-We spend a lot of time in the water during summer so braids are my go-to hairstyle
-They keep your hair out of your face
-Your hair gets less tangled in the water
-They are great hairstyles for keeping you cool as well
-(I will have a braid on my model already and can talk about it or even demonstrate a braid at this point)
-Just don’t forget to put sunscreen on your part!
-Sun hats are a cute accessory for summer and they help keep the sun off your hair + face
-Add braids or messy buns with a cute sun hat
Makeup
-Natural makeup look is great for summer
-Always want to add sunscreen to your makeup/skincare routine
-Tinted moisturizers or bb creams with SPF are great. Not too heavy or too much.
-Waterproof mascara is great for summer too.
-Don’t forget SPF lip balm
-Use a highlighter for Dewy looks
-Use a setting spray
-Don’t forget to take your makeup off at the end of the day. Especially during summer
-Use a makeup remover cloth to take all your makeup off with just water.
