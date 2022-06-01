Today’s fashion flicks took us to Saint George where we talked with featured guest Shauna from Chic Over 50 on Instagram.

Shauna gave us some fashion tips on today’s show. She said that she recommends wearing light-washed denim during the warmer months and wearing white tops that can match almost anything. Floral patterns are in and they’re super cute with denim shorts or white jeans, Shauna shared. Floral patterns aren’t only cute for tops but finding a long flowy skirt that’s floral print or any pattern can also help liven up your wardrobe. Regardless of the patterns you wear, Shauna said that the most important thing is to wear clothes that make you feel good and confident in.

You can connect with Shauna on Instagram at @chicover50 or on her website at chicover50.com