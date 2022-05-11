Dress shopping can be a frustrating experience when nothing seems to work. Clothes are meant to fit you, not the other way around. The key is to find the clothes that accentuate your best assets. While we may be used to describing bodies to fruits, clothing guru and stylish Dani Slaugh, owner of Styles by Dani, says it is best to use geometric shapes.

All bodies are different and there are only so many fruits that can be used to describe us, which is why geometric shapes are key. We may be a specific shape out of the seven or a combination of a few. Slaugh recommends repeating your shape in clothing to find what is best suited for you.

Another suggestion of Slaugh is something advantageous for all body types, to wear an accessory that brings attention to the front and the middle that takes away from the areas we want to minimize.

For more strategies and ideas…

Follow Dani on Instagram at: @StyleByDaniTheGirl

See her blog at www.StyleByDani.com