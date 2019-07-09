Make your plain, simple salad a little more interesting with this Summer Couscous Salad! Chef Dave Prows from The Reef Café at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium joined us in the kitchen to fix up this delicious dish everyone will love.
Ingredients:
Step 1:
- 1 box (10 oz.) Couscous
- 1 tsp. Thyme leaves
- ½ cup Carrots, fresh diced
- ¼ cup Red onion, minced
- 1 cup Peppers diced
- 1 Tbs Garlic fresh chopped
- ¼ cup Green onions sliced
- ¾ cup Craisins or other dried fruit
- 1 Tbs Olive oil
- 2 each Oranges, peeled and segmented
- ½ tsp. Salt
Step 2:
- 2 cups Bone broth, chicken
Directions-
- Add the Step 1 ingredients into a dish, bowl or shallow pan and mix together
- Add the step 2 bone broth to the Step 1 mixed ingredients. Stir to make sure everything in well blended
- Cover tightly with plastic wrap or a tight lid and let sit for 5-6 minutes
- Remove the cover, fluff with a fork and serve