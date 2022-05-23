The National Abilities Center is a 26 acre adaptive, outdoor recreation center for people of all abilities located in Park City. One third of the NAC’s clients are people on the Autism spectrum , another third include Military personnel, and the rest include individuals of any type of disability. Founded in 1985, the NAC has served individuals of all ages and from every state. 40% of their clients are from outside of Utah and a fair amount from outside of the U.S. and have a busy season year round. “Winter is very busy. Our ski and snowboard program is definitely one of our biggest programs that we run and that people know us for, but our summer is just as busy. We’re excited that this summer all of our programs will be up and running.” said Caitlin Bognaski, Senior Development & Events Manager at NAC. This is the first time in two years that all of the activities for the summer will be available. While most of the activities were available, many needed to be modified and several were not available including the white water rafting program in Moab and the water sports program located at Jordanelle State Park in Wasatch County.

One of the more popular activities at the center is their Challenge Course located onsite will be available to the public with a twist. The course will be at night and will be illuminated with glow sticks and will occur once a month over the summer on each full moon. This will also be an opportunity for people to tour NAC and see what they have to offer. The NAC wants recreational activities accessible to anyone, no matter what disability they have. They are always looking for volunteers and encourage individuals to do so on the organization’s website.

The NAC will also be hosting their annual fundraiser, The Summit Challenge. The challenge is a 800 person bicycle ride in Summit County where participants can choose to take part in a 16, 50, 80 or 100 mile bicycle ride with 10 rest stops located every 10 miles. There will also be a vendor booth at the end of the race where those engaged can celebrate their achievements. The event will take place on Aug. 27 and $4000 worth of scholarships are available. The ride will be accessible to all.

To purchase your tickets to The Summit Challenge and for more information about NAC people go to discovernac.org.