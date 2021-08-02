Summer activities to do before school starts

Gina Sanchez from Utah Fun Activities is giving our viewers some fun activities to do before school starts.

This is the best time to get out and have fun with the family, forget about devices, and spend your time together.

Sunflower Festival at Rowley’s Red Farm in Santaquin is perfect for family pictures and enjoying a fun family night. They have a small market where they have ice cream and fresh fruit from their farm. It is a really fun place to visit until August 8th.

The Lantern Festival is coming up and it’s a really neat experience for the whole family or a perfect idea for a very romantic evening. This event will be held on September 18th at the Lindon Marina.

Glamping in the Uinta’s is an amazing experience you won’t want to miss out on. The Uinta’s have many fun places to rent yurts for you and your family to enjoy.

