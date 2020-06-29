Summer accessories from The Boutique Salon

Live Now
Amy Branan of The Boutiqe Salon was in studio to talk all things summer accessories. Everything from hats, to jewelry, to fashionable fun face shields. Amy tells us there are creative ways to have fun combining summer accessory trends while staying safe.

Check out her segment as she talks us through a fabulous display of summer items and trends. It’s safe to say, we want everything!

Visit The Boutique Salon Monday – Saturday from 10 am – 2 pm at 416 E 12300 S in Draper. Online at boutiquesalon.com and @theboutique_salon

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

