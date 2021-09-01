Suicide prevention and a safe space to reach out to

September is World Suicide Prevention Month, so Jenn Kikel-Lynn, co-founder of The FMK Foundation & Yellow for Life came by today to discuss The Clever Coping Program. The FMK Foundation was created by Lynn and her brother in memory of their deceased parents, who both passed away from suicide.

They watched their parents hold their struggles inside rather than seek help, so their mission is to help others have a safe space to reach out. Lynn emphasized that art is a primary coping mechanism for many different mental illnesses and suicidal ideations so The Clever Coping Program was created by Yellow for Life. She reminds us that we need to be kind to each other because everyone is going through some sort of challenge every day.

A donation of $225 pays for a child’s entire program for four weeks and 100 percent of every dollar they receive will pay for a kid to learn a new coping strategy. The donation is also tax-deductible to the sponsor.

To learn more, you can visit their website and Facebook.