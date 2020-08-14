Sugarhouse restaurant Stratford Proper

Stratford Proper is a hot spot for beautiful and delicious food located just south of Sugar House Park. We were raving through the day about how amazing the dishes were that we sampled in today’s Save the Faves. We munched on:

French Dip: roast beef, caramelized onions, sharp white cheddar, garlic aioli, au jus, baguette
Avocado Tartine: dukkah fried avocado, pickled red onion, goat cheese, herb salad, radish, saba, sourdough

Breakfast Burrito: Dukkah fried avocado, caramelized onions, cheddar, scrambled eggs, crème fraiche, cilantro, breakfast potatoes
Breakfast Pizza: ricotta, prosciutto, arugula, basil hollandaise, sunny egg

Stratford Proper is located at 1588 E Stratford Ave. Hop online for more stratfordproper.com

