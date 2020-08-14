Sugarhouse restaurant Stratford Proper

August is Immunization awareness month. And this year it's more important than ever as kids prepare to go back to school. So what are immunizations and how do they work?

Immunizations or 'vaccinations', work by exposing the child’s immune system to a portion (antigen) of the bacteria or virus. Exposing your body to a small amount of the virus allows it to get a head start on building its defenses. For kids, this preliminary defense is vital. As a parent, you always want to do what is best for your children. But, did you know that one of the best ways to protect your children is to make sure they have all of their vaccinations? Here are three reasons to ensure your child is up-to-date on their vaccinations before going back to school: