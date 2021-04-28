Sugar-Free Strawberry Meringue Cookies

Amy Roskelley, from Health Beet, showed us how to make 1 Calorie, Sugar-Free Strawberry Meringue Cookies!

Ingredients

4 medium egg whites

1 teaspoon cream of tarter

1 tablespoon Monk sugar

1 tablespoon Strawberry sugar-free Jello packet

Directions

Whip all ingredients until stiff peaks form. Fill a piping bag with Meringue. Pipe into small button size cookies.

Bake at 200 degrees for 90.minutes. Leave in the oven. Turn off the heat and let sit in the oven for several hours or overnight.

