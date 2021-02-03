Sugar-free gluten-free red velvet cheesecake brownies

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Nakia Armstrong, one of our favorite gluten-free chefs joined us today to share a recipe for red velvet brownies just in time for Valentine’s Day! Follow along with Naki on IG here @gonna.eat.that

Red Velvet Brownies

· 1/2 cup (1 stick) salted butter, melted

· 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

· 1/4 teaspoon salt

· 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Swerve

· 2 large eggs

· 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

· 2-3 teaspoons red gel food coloring

· 2/3 cup GF flour

Cream Cheese Layer

· 8 ounces full-fat cream cheese, room temperature

· 1/4 cup Swerve

· 1 large egg

· 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line an 8×8-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

2. Make the brownie batter: In a large heat-proof bowl, place butter, cocoa powder, and salt. Microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring in between each interval, until melted. Add sugar and whisk until combined. Add the eggs, vanilla extract, and whisk until combined. Add red food coloring, until desired color is reached. Add flour and fold, using a rubber spatula, just until combined. Smooth the top. Set aside.

3. Make the cheesecake batter: Using a mixer or hand whisk, beat the cream cheese and sugar (on medium speed if using a mixer) until smooth. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. Add egg and vanilla extract and beat until combined. Spoon the cheesecake mixture over the brownie batter.

4. Dot the cheesecake mixture with a few drops of gel food color, then with a knife or a skewer, gently swirl the color and batter together, to get a marble effect.

5. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the cheesecake filling is set, slightly puffed and a toothpick inserted into the center of the brownies comes out with moist crumbs (from the brownie batter), not dry.

6. Let the brownies cool completely and then refrigerate for at least 2 hours until they are firm enough to cut. Once firm, lift them out of the pan using the parchment paper and cut into squares. The brownies taste even better the day after they’re made.

7. Store brownies in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 5 days.