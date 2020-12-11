Sugar free cake pops by Keto Ki? Yes, please! Try the sweet treats, and follow Kiana Fonua Williams on IG at @keto_ki
Ingredients
- 1 “11.4oz” boxed vanilla cake mix
- 3 eggs
- 1/3 Cup water
- 1/3 Cup melted butter
- 8oz cream cheese (room temp)
- 1 Cup confectioners sweetener
- 1 tsp vanilla / 5 sweetener drops
- 7 oz sugar free milk chocolate chips
- 4 oz sugar free white chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven 350
- Follow direction on back of cake box + 1 cup sweetener OR
(In medium size bowl add dry cake mix, eggs, melted butter, water, sweetener & whisk together!)
- In non-stick cake pan, grease & add cake mix evenly in pan.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. (time may vary with elevation)
- Remove cake. With large spoon mix/mash cake around.
- Add cream cheese and vanilla into pan with cake. Mix evenly.
- Melt milk chocolate chips.
- Take 1/4 Cup cake mix and roll into a ball, place onto parchment paper.
- Use cake pop sticks, dip the tip of stick in melted chocolate, place into center of cake ball.
- Repeat until cake mix is gone, let dry for 2-5 minutes. (if cake mix is too mushy, place into freezer for 5-10 minutes to harden)
- Individually dip cake pops into pot of melted milk chocolate and let dry on cake pop stand for 5 minutes or till dry.
- Melt white chocolate chips, with small spoon drizzle onto cake pops & let dry for additional 5-10 minutes.
What You’ll Need:
- 1 cake pan
- 1 melting pot
- 1 medium bowl
- whisk
- cake pop sticks
- cake pop stand
- parchment paper