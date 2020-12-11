Sugar free cake pops

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sugar free cake pops by Keto Ki? Yes, please! Try the sweet treats, and follow Kiana Fonua Williams on IG at @keto_ki

Ingredients

  • 1 “11.4oz” boxed vanilla cake mix 
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/3 Cup water
  • 1/3 Cup melted butter 
  • 8oz cream cheese (room temp) 
  • 1 Cup confectioners sweetener 
  • 1 tsp vanilla / 5 sweetener drops 
  • 7 oz sugar free milk chocolate chips 
  • 4 oz sugar free white chocolate chips

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven 350 
  2. Follow direction on back of cake box + 1 cup sweetener OR
    (In medium size bowl add dry cake mix, eggs, melted butter, water, sweetener & whisk together!) 
  3. In non-stick cake pan, grease & add cake mix evenly in pan. 
  4. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. (time may vary with elevation)
  5. Remove cake. With large spoon mix/mash cake around.
  6. Add cream cheese and vanilla into pan with cake. Mix evenly.
  7. Melt milk chocolate chips.
  8. Take 1/4 Cup cake mix and roll into a ball, place onto parchment paper.
  9. Use cake pop sticks, dip the tip of stick in melted chocolate, place into center of cake ball.
  10. Repeat until cake mix is gone, let dry for 2-5 minutes. (if cake mix is too mushy, place into freezer for 5-10 minutes to harden) 
  11. Individually dip cake pops into pot of melted milk chocolate and let dry on cake pop stand for 5 minutes or till dry.  
  12. Melt white chocolate chips, with small spoon drizzle onto cake pops & let dry for additional 5-10 minutes. 

 What You’ll Need:

  • 1 cake pan 
  • 1 melting pot 
  • 1 medium bowl 
  • whisk 
  • cake pop sticks 
  • cake pop stand 
  • parchment paper 
Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots

Good Things Utah Sponsors