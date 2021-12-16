Stylish for the Holidays with Spoiled Boutique

Spoiled boutique owner Nargis Mullahkhel was in studio with stunning holiday styles from her shop! One look at how chic she looked with her baby bump, we know we’re in good hands with her fashion tips. We see ideas for Christmas and NYE parties, and learn what fabrics are in. Satin, sequins, and pleather are big, and when it comes to color think emerald green. Don’t forget to pick up a long trench. There are so many ways to style it, and there’s one for every taste.

