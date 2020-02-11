Stylish and fun jewelry from local artist

Get glammed with some new, stylish jewelry! From hoops and gems to rings and more, Jazlyn Feild, owner of Goldie Lew has lots of options The business, based out of Roosevelt, Utah was in studio to show off their styles.

Goldie Lew started out as jewelry for children then rapidly went to a full fledged jewelry business. Feild personally designs and makes the jewelry that they sale and works hand in hand with talented Native American artists.

The look of each jewelry piece is very versatile and can work for everyone.

Goldie Lew is offering a promo from today’s show to get 25% of your entire purchase by using the promo code GTU25. The promo will only last for 24 hours.

You can find Feild and all her jewelry products on at www.goldielew.com. You can also follow her on Instagram @jazlyn_feild