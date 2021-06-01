Styling up your home with Macrame

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Becca Dye, a freelance graphic designer of 5 years, stopped by the studio today to talk about her success and upcoming events.

She decided that she wanted a more hands-on artistic outlet on the side, so she picked up Macramé and Macra-weaving. Becca is now dabbling a little more with loom weaving as well and is excited to keep trying new fiber art techniques. She loves this craft because it doesn’t make a huge mess, and it’s easy to step away and tend to my toddler when needed!

Becca teaches live Macramé classes at Curious Mondo. They are free if you can join the live classes. Participants can sign up for her emailing list on her website

Her courses are always for sale and come with bonus classes once purchased. Currently, Becca has 2 courses that you can sign up for. The first class specializes in the basics of Macramé and Macra-weave wall hanging decor and the second class is Macramé Satchel Bag Course for Beginner/Intermediate Levels. Check out her course list on Curious Mondo.

Becca will be at the 13th Annual DIY Fest put on by Craft Lake City and will have a booth there and would love visitors to come to see all the stuff she’s been making! This is a 3-day event, which will be this August 13-15th. Here’s the link to see all the other accepted participants in the event:

Becca has an online shop where you can purchase her products and make custom orders via email.

You can find Becca on FB, IG and TikTok.