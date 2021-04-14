Styling patterned pants with Peach Vintage

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Abbey Smiley Trujillo, owner of Peach Vintage tells us spring and summer 2021 are all about breaking out of our homes and cocoons, and breaking out of our style safety pieces! We are all ready to be noticed, to experience things again, and one big trend to do this is wear bold patterns and prints. Pants get ignored, Abbey says, since once we find a style we like, we tend to stick with it.

We take a look at plaid, gingham, floral, and stripes, all are great patterns to go for in your pant styling options. If you’re just starting out trying patterned pants, go for a more comfortable color scheme that you wear a lot in your wardrobe. Try neutrals or muted tones, with a fun pattern. Pair with a silky blouse in either a neutral tone, or a tone that matches some part of the pattern.

Patterned pants look awesome and casual with a graphic tee, drawing the eye to the fun and laid back personality they evoke together. Pair with some fun sneakers or boots for to complete the vibe.

Patterned pants can also be the perfect personality piece for the workplace, as they can be professionalized and muted down with the right blouse, hairstyle, and shoes. Pair with a button up, belt, and nice boot or sandal for the perfect business look, while not having to sacrifice your personal style and flair.

We see the vegan leather Brummie Bag, the first purse through the Peach Vintage line!

IG @thepeachvintagewww.peachvintage.com