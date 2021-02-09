Styling for Valentine’s and any day of the year

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Style By Dani tells us the ultimate date night is almost here! Do you feel clueless about what to wear this Valentine’s Day, or any date night for that matter? Do you feel like it’s easier to just throw on that sweater and jeans than spend precious time nailing the perfect look?

The truth is, you just need to understand a bit about the psychology of clothing to know which pieces communicate softness, fun, motion, gracefulness, and approachability verses strength, force, and authority. It’s important to know both, and when it’s appropriate to use them! Look for these details in your date night look and brace yourself for the magic that’s soon to follow.

Put a little curve in your shape with puffy or rounded sleeves. Or hourglass shapes fitted at the waist.

2. Rounded patterns are an easy way to bring out the lovey-dovey soft side in you. Try them in floral prints. Or heart shaped patterns. If the heart sweater is too overt for you, try the heart pattern in a smaller scale.

3. Warm colors are an easy way to spark the love. Try burgundy, pink sapphire, ​deep red, rose coral, even a rich chocolate brown.

Feel free to combine all of these elements in the same outfit, but for a subtle date night vibe you are wise not to overdo it. Using one or two of these strategies is sure to get you and those around you feeling the love. ​​Don’t forget the accessories, you’ll want them to repeat the same curvy shapes and textures you’re wearing in your clothes. Wondering how to adapt what you have to fit your date night or any other occasion? You’ll love a wardrobe evaluation, the perfect, sweet, calorie free gift you’ll enjoy every time you get dressed!

