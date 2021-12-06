Styles for the holiday season all women can feel beautiful in

While dressing for the holidays is no easy task, luckily some styles are universally flattering no matter your body type. Pualei Lynn is here showcasing some of the styles that anyone can pull off for the holiday season. Lynn says that once you understand you’re unique and accept your individual shape, you can dress your body in flattering ways for any occasion.

She reminds us that every woman deserves to feel beautiful all throughout the year and understanding your body and style will help you achieve that. Lynn also says if you love yourself, you’ll be able to love others more!

Some of the clothing she showcased with her models today are wrap dresses, statement blouses, and outfits with ruffle details. All of these styles make perfect gifts for women that they can feel pretty in. Her styled packages are even on sale for GTU viewers with code “GTUSTYLE” so your loved one can receive curated outfits they’ll love as well as styling sessions with Lynn.

To see everything EDYNKEI Boutique has to offer, visit her shop at 527 West State Street, Suite 102 in Pleasant Grove, UT. Also, check out their website and Instagram for more information!