Style tips to help you feel confident and sexy post-baby

Stylist Preston Tate is giving us some post-baby style tips and show us some clothing that can help us feel confident and sexy again!

First things Preston mentions is, give yourself a break! There’s so much pressure to get back to your pre-pregnancy weight and look good in your clothes, but it’s okay to take your time and realize you just had a baby! Here’s a few tips to make you feel fashion healthy and comfortable in your current body.

Wrap dresses are going to be your best friend. The design itself is designed to adjust to your body from pre-baby to post-baby. It pulls your waist in at its smallest part, helping to give you a waist line. It can be as casual or dressy as you need. It also is easy access for breast feeding.

Women always want to wear leggings after pregnancy, because they are easy and comfortable obviously. You can throw in a cardigan or denim jacket to make them feel more put together.

When it comes to shoes choose comfortable shoes that have fun details. If they have a heel, pick a lower, wider heal. Many women’s feet grow, changed shape, or just all around hurt. This is the time to invest in quality shoes, the plastic shoes won’t support or last.

Allow yourself to have fun with accessories. You might not feel up to wearing too much in the way of clothing fashion, but accessories can take any outfit to the next level!

Post pregnancy style doesn’t have to be a pain. For more style tips and inspiration follow Preston on Instagram @Preston_tate