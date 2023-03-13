DRAPER, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Get the winning Oscar look without spending a fortune and committing to a dress you won’t wear again. The Showroom SLC came to the studio to share stunning red carpet looks for any event.

Sustainability has also been something important to The Showroom, and there is no better way to be sustainable than to rent a dress for your special occasion. While purchasing a dress is fun, it can be a shame to see it take up space in your closet for years after just one use. It can also be hard with trends coming and going, and not wanted to have your dresses look “dated”.

Anticipated trends for this year’s carpet include ruffles, balloon/statement sleeves, bows, structured or corseted bodices and a return to Old Hollywood glamour, which is a timeless look. The Showroom showed four of their best looks on GTU’s red carpet. Anybody mentions GTU gets 20% off their first rental or purchase.