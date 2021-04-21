Stunning flowers made of paper!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Lively Clementine Founder and Co-Owner Sarah Dawson was in studio to show off her paper flowers, and we can’t get over her stunning work! The colors and styles of flower are mind blowing, and it took us a minute to believe that yes, they are all crepe paper creations!

Sarah tells us paper flowers are a great outlet for creativity, and there’s a blossoming paper flower community. They are also a great way to create connection! Lively Clementine’s paper flowers brighten people’s day, their homes, and bring people together. These flowers are great for weddings, flexible in uncertain times, and a gift of flowers that last much longer than fresh!

We were fascinated watching Sarah in action! If you want to learn from her, Lively Clementine is teaching a virtual workshop for Craft Lake City on April 28th! Get the details here!

You can also host a private class for your friends and family, they’ll bring everything you need, and teach you how to make them! To book, email HELLO@LIVELYCLEMENTINE.COM

Lively Clementine: A Paper Flower Company can be found online at www.livelyclementine.com and IG www.instagram.com/livelyclementine