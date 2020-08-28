Stunning eyeshadow trends with Brandon Beauty

Brandon Maldonado-Castro of Brandon Beauty is one incredible makeup artist! He wowed us today, with a show-and-tell of all things bold eyeshadow. Watch what he creates in just a short amount of time, and be sure to follow his instagram for jaw-dropping photos.

He’s self-taught, and believes in living life in color! “Don’t be afraid to explore the beautiful and creative world of makeup.”

Brandon talks us through trends: color layering, cut crease, halo cut crease, glitter lines, best way to blend shadow, and how he got his start.

He works with local eyelash companies Bawse Beauty, and B Beauty, and generously gave our viewers an offer! bawsebawse.com use code BRANDON for a discount, and bbeautyslc.bigcartel.com use code BRANDONXO for a discount.

He’s also hosting a giveaway on his own instagram! 2 pairs of Bawse Beauty Eyelashes, 2 pairs of B Beauty Eyelashes, and 1 Eyeshadow Palette!

Rules to enter:

Follow Brandon on IG at @brandonbeautyy as well as @bawseebeauty and @b.beauty.slc

Like Recent Post

Comment: “Color” on Recent Post

Giveaway will end at 8.28.20 at 11:59 PM