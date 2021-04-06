Stunning DIY rock art

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We love when Kacey Tess is in the kitchen, and we love her just as much when she’s at the craft table! Check out this stunning rock art demo, and follow her IG @kaceytess

What you’ll need:

1 shadow box picture frame. Kacey’s came from Crate + Barrel here .

Raw opals, Kacey got hers on Etsy here

Grit sandpaper

Gorilla glue

Instructions:

Start by using the sandpaper to remove any debris and to smooth your opals
Lay your opals out, she puts 5 in each of square and uses a 3 square picture frame
Using gorilla glue, glue them in place
Let sit for a day
Put in picture frame
Ready to display!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors