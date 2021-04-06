Stunning DIY rock art

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We love when Kacey Tess is in the kitchen, and we love her just as much when she’s at the craft table! Check out this stunning rock art demo, and follow her IG @kaceytess

What you’ll need:

1 shadow box picture frame. Kacey’s came from Crate + Barrel here .



Raw opals, Kacey got hers on Etsy here

Grit sandpaper

Gorilla glue

Instructions:

Start by using the sandpaper to remove any debris and to smooth your opals

Lay your opals out, she puts 5 in each of square and uses a 3 square picture frame

Using gorilla glue, glue them in place

Let sit for a day

Put in picture frame

Ready to display!