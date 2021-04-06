Stunning DIY rock art

We love when Kacey Tess is in the kitchen, and we love her just as much when she’s at the craft table! Check out this stunning rock art demo, and follow her IG @kaceytess
What you’ll need:
1 shadow box picture frame. Kacey’s came from Crate + Barrel here .
Raw opals, Kacey got hers on Etsy here
Grit sandpaper
Gorilla glue
Instructions:
Start by using the sandpaper to remove any debris and to smooth your opals
Lay your opals out, she puts 5 in each of square and uses a 3 square picture frame
Using gorilla glue, glue them in place
Let sit for a day
Put in picture frame
Ready to display!