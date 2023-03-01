SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – From “Dancing with the Stars” to “So You Think You Can Dance?”, Randi Strong has appeared on almost every reality tv show that includes dancing or choreography of some sort. Today, she joined us to talk about how she has turned her talents into an entertainment and production company.

Randi started as a professional dancer, dancing behind stars like Ariana Grande and Christina Aguilera on “The Voice”. She competed on “So You Think You Can Dance?” in 2009, and she said that this experience gave her the foundation to move forward in the professional world.

After her time as a professional dancer, Randi started her company Strong Productions, which is going on nine years. Her company focuses on live entertainment for big corporate arena shows, national commercials, and more. Her goal right now is to bring creativity to her clients and their shows in the best way possible.

Strong Productions was started because Randi saw a need for creativity after she had been in the industry, and she wanted to produce dancers, singers, aerial artists, and other performers in a way with more integrity. Strong Productions covers the creative and technical side of performance, providing their clients with a spectacular experience that will leave the audience saying “wow”!

You can book a performance from Strong Productions at strongproductions.com, or can message Randi on Instagram at @randistrong.