Strong Like Sarah: Northern Utah teen explains how she continues to do all of the things after devastating crash last summer

It’s the heartwarming story that you never knew you needed but we’re glad we heard it. Recently turned 18-year-old Sarah Frei was involved in a car crash last summer that turned her world completely upside down.

Frei was tragically injured after she was hit head-on by a drunk driver on July 30th in Cache Valley. This leaving Sarah paralyzed from the waist down, forcing doctors to amputate both of her legs.

Though her life had been spared, Sarah wondered if she’d be able to do all of her normal everyday activities again. Prior to the accident, she was involved with cheerleading, on the golf team, motorcycle riding among other things. Of course she wondered if she’d ever be able to drive again.

Frei’s story ended getting the attention of Country music superstar Russell Dickerson who gifted her a brand new S-U-V fully equipped to accommodate her current conditions.

Sarah’s story is one of perseverance and determination that has inspired people from all walks of life. She even has a merchandise line you can support

