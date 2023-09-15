LEHI, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Garden of Quilts, the art exhibition featuring nearly 500 quilts from around the world, happens this week! Set in the beautiful 50-acre Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, Utah, Garden of Quilts attracts hundreds of tourists due to its unique setting and incredible offerings. The exhibit opens on Friday, September 15 at 9 am and closes Saturday, September 16 at 6 pm. Dozens of classes, trunk shows, and special events are occurring during the week starting Wednesday, September 13.

Visit ThanksgivingPoint.org for more information.

Sponsored by Thanksgiving Point.