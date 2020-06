A couple of weeks ago while we were quarantined, Reagan was doing a lot of walking and running, but found her hips were getting sore after her workouts! She dropped by BOOM Cycle Room, where she’s a regular, to meet up with her favorite trainers to show us some hip flex exercises you can do in the comfort of your own home.

Watch as they expertly take you through various stretches that you can easily modify for your flexibility and comfort. Visit BOOM at boomcycleroom.com