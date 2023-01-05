SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Rhapsody Dance is a dance photography business that helps dancers stress less and enjoy their photoshoots by offering hair and makeup services in addition to traditional photography. The company was started by Megan Brown and Michelle Hew-Len, who have a passion for dance and photography. In addition to traditional photoshoots, they collaborate with dance wear companies to showcase their products on models.

Rhapsody Dance stands out because of their unique approach to dance photography. They are always coming up with new concepts and locations for their sessions, ensuring that each photoshoot is fresh and exciting.

For a limited time, Rhapsody Dance is offering a special promotion: mention Good Things Utah to get 10% off your photoshoot. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get beautiful dance photos that capture your passion and talent.