Sporting her 20s style, Charlotte Hancey shared a last minute recipe that is very easy to make and can satisfy all your Halloween party guests!
Street Layer Corn Dip
Ingredients:
- 2 cans (15 Oz each) re-fried black beans
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 16 oz prepared guacamole
- 16 oz sour cream
- 3 teaspoons Tajin seasoning
- 16 oz salsa
- 32 oz frozen corn, thawed
- 1/2 bunch of cilantro, chopped
- 2 limes
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 10 oz package Queso fresco, crumbled
- 8 oz can sliced black olives, drained
Directions:
- In a medium-sized bowl, mix beans and taco seasoning until well combined. Spread in bottom of 9×13 pan or similar sized serving dish. Top with prepared guacamole.
- Add Tajin directly to container of sour cream then mix well. Spread of top of guacamole. Pour and spread salsa on top for next layer.
- In a medium-sized bowl, combine corn, cilantro, juice of 2 limes, and salt. Mix well then carefully spread on top of salsa layer.
- Top with queso fresco then add olives to garnish. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until serving
Visit Charlotte’s charlotteshares.blog and Instagram: @charlotte.shares for more recipes!