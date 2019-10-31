Street Layer Corn Dip

Sporting her 20s style, Charlotte Hancey shared a last minute recipe that is very easy to make and can satisfy all your Halloween party guests!

Street Layer Corn Dip

Ingredients: 

  • 2 cans (15 Oz each) re-fried black beans
  • 1 packet taco seasoning
  • 16 oz prepared guacamole
  • 16 oz sour cream
  • 3 teaspoons Tajin seasoning
  • 16 oz salsa
  • 32 oz frozen corn, thawed
  • 1/2 bunch of cilantro, chopped
  • 2 limes
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 10 oz package Queso fresco, crumbled
  • 8 oz can sliced black olives, drained

Directions:

  1. In a medium-sized bowl, mix beans and taco seasoning until well combined. Spread in bottom of 9×13 pan or similar sized serving dish. Top with prepared guacamole.
  2. Add Tajin directly to container of sour cream then mix well. Spread of top of guacamole. Pour and spread salsa on top for next layer. 
  3. In a medium-sized bowl, combine corn, cilantro, juice of 2 limes, and salt. Mix well then carefully spread on top of salsa layer. 
  4. Top with queso fresco then add olives to garnish. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until serving

Visit Charlotte’s charlotteshares.blog and Instagram: @charlotte.shares for more recipes!

