Get ready for the fourth of July with a delectable dessert to impress all your guests. Alyssa Bybee and Dianna Bybee came by to show us how to make a tasty Strawberry Shortbread Cake.

For Short Bread Cake Ingredients:

-1/2 cup butter, room temperature

-1 cup sugar

-1 teaspoon vanilla

-2 eggs, room temperature

-1 cupcake flour (can substitute all-purpose flour)

Strawberries Ingredients:

-2 pounds (about 4 cups) of fresh strawberries (or a combination of strawberries and blueberries)

-1/4 cup granulated sugar

Whipped Cream Ingredients:

-1 cup heavy whipping cream

-1/4 cup powdered sugar

-1 teaspoon vanilla

Mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Cake Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-inch round metal cake pan and cover the bottom with parchment paper.

2. In a medium-size mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Add vanilla and blend in. Add eggs and gently whip to incorporate.

3. Sift flour and mix until flour disappears. (Don’t over mix or cake will be tough.)

4. Pour cake batter into prepared pan—Bake for about 25 minutes. Check to see if the cake lightly springs back. Remove from oven.

5. Wait about 15 minutes, then carefully invert the cake onto a cooling rack.

Strawberries Directions:

1. Rinse strawberries and remove stems, then lice strawberries vertically.

2. Sprinkle strawberries with sugar; set aside.

Whipped Cream Directions:

1. Whip cream with an electric mixer until it begins to thicken. Add sugar and vanilla and continue beating until stiff peaks form.

2. Refrigerate until ready to assemble.

Assemble Cake Directions:

1. On a cake plate, place the shortbread cake face down. Spoon large dollops of whipped cream over the cake and spread close to the edges.

2. Gently spoon the strawberry mixture over whipped cream. Garnish with small mint leaves if desired.

3. You can refrigerate this cake for up to 2 hours before serving. To serve, cut in a pie-shaped wedge

