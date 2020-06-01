Strawberry Pretzel Pie Recipe

Shauna Harvey is our first guest back in the GTU studio, and we were so happy about it! She brought in the tastiest recipe for summer, one that’s been featured in Taste of Home Magazine. We know you will all love it as much as we do! Take a look, and follow along with the instructions below.



Strawberry Pretzel Pie

This prize winning pie is the berry cool treat you need on a hot summer day. No need to turn on your oven because this delicious desert is a no-bake wonder.

Ingredients

· 4 cups miniature pretzels

· 6 tablespoons butter, melted

· 1/4 cup sugar

· 3/4 cup boiling water

· 1 package (6 ounces) strawberry gelatin

· 1/4 cup lemon juice

· 1 pound fresh strawberries, divided

· 2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided

· 1 jar (7 ounces) marshmallow creme

· 2/3 cup whipped cream cheese

· 2/3 cup sweetened condensed milk

Directions

· Place pretzels in a food processor; pulse until chopped. Add butter and sugar; pulse until combined. Reserve 1/3 cup pretzel mixture for topping. Press remaining mixture onto bottom of a greased 9-in. springform pan. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

· Meanwhile, in a bowl, add boiling water to gelatin; stir 2 minutes to completely dissolve. Stir in lemon juice. Refrigerate 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

· Chop half the strawberries; hull the remaining berries and reserve for topping. In a large bowl, beat 1 cup heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Beat marshmallow cream, cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk into cooled gelatin mixture until blended. Gently fold in chopped strawberries and whipped cream. Pour into crust.

· Refrigerate, covered, until firm, 4-6 hours. Beat remaining 1 cup heavy cream until stiff peaks form; spread over pie. Top with reserved strawberries and pretzel mixture.