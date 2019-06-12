The longest running city celebration in the state of Utah kicks off this weekend… it’s Strawberry Days! Miss Pleasant Grove, Brooklin Allen, joined us for a pre-celebration with strawberries in the kitchen.
Strawberry Mango Salsa
Ingredients:
- 2 pints (16 oz.) strawberries
- 2 large mangoes
- 1/2 jalapeno, seeded and minced
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
Directions:
- Dice strawberries and mangoes into small pieces.
- Mix the sugars, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime juice together in the serving bowl.
- Add fruit to the serving bowl.
- Stir until well combined.
- Serve with cinnamon-sugar tortilla chips.
Strawberry Days takes place June 15- 22 in Pleasant Grove. Visit strawberrydays.org for a full list of events!