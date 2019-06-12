Newsfore Opt-In Form

Strawberry Mango Salsa

The longest running city celebration in the state of Utah kicks off this weekend… it’s Strawberry Days! Miss Pleasant Grove, Brooklin Allen, joined us for a pre-celebration with strawberries in the kitchen.

Ingredients:

  • 2 pints (16 oz.) strawberries
  • 2 large mangoes
  • 1/2 jalapeno, seeded and minced
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar

Directions:

  1. Dice strawberries and mangoes into small pieces.
  2. Mix the sugars, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime juice together in the serving bowl.
  3. Add fruit to the serving bowl.
  4. Stir until well combined.
  5. Serve with cinnamon-sugar tortilla chips.

Strawberry Days takes place June 15- 22 in Pleasant Grove. Visit strawberrydays.org for a full list of events!

