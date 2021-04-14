Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We had strawberry guava cake with whipped cream frosting thanks to Moana Arruda in the kitchen! Find Moana at Mo’s Lovin’ Oven on Facebook here.

Ingredients:

Cake:

-1 box any brand strawberry cake -1 LG box vanilla pudding -4 eggs -1 cup guava nectar -1/2 cup vegetable oil

Guava jelly:

-2 cups guava nectar (1/3 cup removed and set aside) -1/2 cup sugar -1/4 cup cornstarch -2 drops pink food color gel

Frosting:

-1 quart heavy whipping cream -2/3 cup sugar -1 large box vanilla pudding -1/2 teaspoon almond, coconut or vanilla extract

Instructions:

For cake: Spray 9″ x 13″ pan generously with baking spray. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In medium mixing bowl add all cake ingredients and mix until smooth. Poor into prepared pan and bake according to directions on box.

While cake is baking add 2 cups (minus the 1/3 cup) guava nectar and sugar to a medium pot. Heat while stirring occasionally over medium high heat. Once mixture begins to boil turn heat to low. Mix cornstarch with reserved 1/3 cup guava nectar to make a slurry and add to pot mixing well. Continue to cook on low heat while mixing for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature.

For the frosting:

Add heavy cream to a chilled bowl of a stand mixer and mix on high until soft peaks form. Once soft peaks begin to form turn mixer off and add remains frosting ingredients. Mix on medium high until stiff peaks form and refrigerate until ready to use.

Once the cake and guava jelly have cooled, frost cake generously with whipped cream. Pipe a border of whipped cream frosting on the outer edge of the top of the cake. Spoon cooled guava jelly onto the top of the cake filling in and spreading it to the piped edge.

This cake is best served cold so let it chill for an hour in the refrigerator for best results.