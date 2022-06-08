Strawberry Days is coming up this weekend, so we invited Rodeo Queen Addison McMullin and Miss Pleasant Grove Savvy Allen to discuss what viewers can look forward to doing and seeing.

McMullin said that the Strawberry Days rodeo is the longest-running rodeo in Utah and that it’s considered the most competitive rodeo in Utah. The rodeo usually draws top participants from around the state and attracts a large crowd. McMullin said that attendees can go see the rodeo and then go check out the various events going on as a part of Strawberry Days including her favorite, the pie-eating contest. She said that viewers can find her at the rodeo with her two attendees, especially at the start of the rodeo where they kick off the big event with the “grand entry.” Tickets are selling fast, McMullin said, so viewers should jump on those tickets!

Allen is running a community service project at the Strawberry Days family fair and concert where she’ll be making birthday bags for teens at Center for Change with bracelets, cards, signs, and comfort bags for children battling cancer. This project follows a long history of acts of service, where Allen previously worked with Manila elementary school where children wrote and sent letters to children in Ukraine, gathered purses for refugees in the Salt Lake valley, and other great acts of service. She does one large service project a month and is inspired by the way that service makes you feel good and those you’re serving feel good. Allen said that she works to help others build self-esteem through acts of service and kindness.

You can find Allen on Instagram at @project.shine_