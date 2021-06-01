Lisa Corrigan of Delish on a Dime shares easy, healthy recipes, as well as tips for a healthy relationship with food & fitness! We loved having her in the kitchen again today to whip up a tasty Strawberry Cucumber Salad. So fresh, and so yum.
Find Lisa at IG.
Strawberry Cucumber Salad
Ingredients:
*use whatever amounts of each ingredient you prefer*
-Spinach
-Cucumber, sliced
-Strawberries, sliced
-Avocado, cut in chunks
-Red onion, sliced
-Goat cheese (or feta cheese)
-Drizzle of olive oil
-Drizzle of fresh lemon juice
-Pinch of salt
-Drizzle of balsamic glaze
Directions:
1.Assemble your salad with spinach, cucumber, strawberries, avocado, red onion, and goat cheese. 2.Toss with olive oil, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. Drizzle the balsamic glaze over the top.