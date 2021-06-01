Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Lisa Corrigan of Delish on a Dime shares easy, healthy recipes, as well as tips for a healthy relationship with food & fitness! We loved having her in the kitchen again today to whip up a tasty Strawberry Cucumber Salad. So fresh, and so yum.

Find Lisa at IG.

Strawberry Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

*use whatever amounts of each ingredient you prefer*

-Spinach

-Cucumber, sliced

-Strawberries, sliced

-Avocado, cut in chunks

-Red onion, sliced

-Goat cheese (or feta cheese)

-Drizzle of olive oil

-Drizzle of fresh lemon juice

-Pinch of salt

-Drizzle of balsamic glaze

Directions:

1.Assemble your salad with spinach, cucumber, strawberries, avocado, red onion, and goat cheese. 2.Toss with olive oil, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. Drizzle the balsamic glaze over the top.