Strawberry Cucumber Salad

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Lisa Corrigan of Delish on a Dime shares easy, healthy recipes, as well as tips for a healthy relationship with food & fitness! We loved having her in the kitchen again today to whip up a tasty Strawberry Cucumber Salad. So fresh, and so yum.

Find Lisa at IG.

Strawberry Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:
*use whatever amounts of each ingredient you prefer*

-Spinach
-Cucumber, sliced
-Strawberries, sliced
-Avocado, cut in chunks
-Red onion, sliced
-Goat cheese (or feta cheese)
-Drizzle of olive oil
-Drizzle of fresh lemon juice
-Pinch of salt
-Drizzle of balsamic glaze

Directions:
1.Assemble your salad with spinach, cucumber, strawberries, avocado, red onion, and goat cheese. 2.Toss with olive oil, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. Drizzle the balsamic glaze over the top.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Good Things Utah Sponsors