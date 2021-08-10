What doesn’t say summer like a strawberry crunch cake, Moana was in our kitchen delighting us with her recipe.

Strawberry Crunch Cake

2 and 1/2 cups sifted cake flour (spoon & leveled)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (1.5 sticks) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 and 3/4 cups granulated sugar

5 large egg whites, at room temperature

1/3 cup sour cream or plain yogurt, at room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup whole milk, at room temperature

1/2 cup reduced strawberry puree (see note)*

optional: 1-2 drops red or pink food coloring

optional: 1-2 drops red or pink food coloring 1 -48 oz carton good quality strawberry ice cream

Instructions:

In a 9 or 10-inch springform pan stead ice cream in a single layer

and wrap the pan in plastic wrap and freeze until solid. Using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment and beat the butter and sugar together on high speed until smooth and creamed, about 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Beat in the egg whites on high speed until combined, about 2 minutes. Then beat in the sour cream and vanilla extract. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl as needed.

With the mixer on low speed, add the dry ingredients until just incorporated. With the mixer still running on low, slowly pour in the milk until combined. Do not overmix. Whisk in 1/2 cup of reduced strawberry puree, making sure there are no lumps at the bottom of the bowl. The batter will be slightly thick. Stir in food coloring, if desired. Pour batter evenly into cake pans. Bake for around 24-25 minutes or until

the cakes are baked through. To test for doneness, insert a toothpick into the center of the cake. If it comes out clean, it is done. Allow cakes to cool completely in the pans set on a wire rack. The cakes must be

completely cool before frosting and assembling.

Frosting Ingredients

4 oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup salted butter, softened

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups powdered sugar

Instructions:

In the bowl of your mixer, beat butter and cream cheese on medium speed until smooth. Add heavy cream and vanilla, mixing on medium-low and scraping the sides of the bowl as needed until combined. With the mixer on low, slowly add powdered sugar until combined. Increase mixer speed to high and beat for one minute. Frost the outside of the cake.

Strawberry Crunch Ingredients:

20 Golden Oreo cookies

20 strawberry wafer cookies

20 shortbread cookies

5 Tablespoons salted butter, melted

1 1/2 cup freeze dried strawberries

Instructions:

Cupping some of the crumb mixtures in your hand, work your way around the cake, gently pressing the crumb mixture into the frosting. Repeat until the entire top and sides of the cake are covered in crumbs.

Find Moana on FB and IG, to see the updates on their grand opening in September.



