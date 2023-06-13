Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Sweeten up your summer with these delicious Strawberry Cream Mason Jars. Chef Jenn Martello was in the GTU kitchen today giving us the how-to on these delectable desserts.

Ingredients:

6 each cookie of choice, extra crumbled for topping

1 lb. chopped strawberries, save 2 for topping

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

5 half pint mason jars with lids

Directions:

Crumble cookies and place in the bottom of the mason jars Puree strawberries and sugar, set ½ cup aside Whip cream and vanilla in stand mixer until stiff peaks, fold in ½ cup strawberry puree Spoon in 2-3 tbsp strawberry puree on top of cookies in mason jars, add whipped cream to each jar, refrigerate overnight Sprinkle with more crumbled cookies and chopped strawberries before serving.

For more delicious recipes, follow Martello on Instagram.