Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Sweeten up your summer with these delicious Strawberry Cream Mason Jars. Chef Jenn Martello was in the GTU kitchen today giving us the how-to on these delectable desserts.
Ingredients:
- 6 each cookie of choice, extra crumbled for topping
- 1 lb. chopped strawberries, save 2 for topping
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 5 half pint mason jars with lids
Directions:
- Crumble cookies and place in the bottom of the mason jars
- Puree strawberries and sugar, set ½ cup aside
- Whip cream and vanilla in stand mixer until stiff peaks, fold in ½ cup strawberry puree
- Spoon in 2-3 tbsp strawberry puree on top of cookies in mason jars, add whipped cream to each jar, refrigerate overnight
- Sprinkle with more crumbled cookies and chopped strawberries before serving.
For more delicious recipes, follow Martello on Instagram.