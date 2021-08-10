Strawberry Bacon Quesadillas

We are obsessed with anything sweet and savory. Check out this incredible recipe that Shauna Havey introduced us to today! For more recipes by Shauna, visit her Instagram: @haveyourselfatime

Ingredients:

-16 oz package thick cut bacon 

-1/2 Cup strawberry jam

-1/4 Cup brown sugar

-1 tsp coarse black pepper, divided

-8 flour tortillas, taco sized

-1 lb Monterrey Jack cheese, grated

-1 pint fresh strawberries, sliced 

-1/2 cup Queso Fresco cheese, crumbled

-1/4 Cup Italian Parsley, chopped fine

Cooking directions:

  1. Heat oven to 375 degrees
  2. Place bacon slices 1/2 inch apart on a large baking sheet.
  3. Place jam in a bowl and stir it to loosen it up. Brush jam onto the bacon slices. Sprinkle bacon with the brown sugar and 1/2 tsp pepper. Bake for 16 minutes. Remove bacon to a wire rack to cool. Once cooled, dice bacon and set aside.
  4. Place a skillet on the stovetop and heat over medium. Place one tortilla in skillet to brown on one side, flip, top with about 1/3 Cup Monterrey Jack. Cook tortilla until cheese is melted, then transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining tortillas.
  5. Top quesadillas with the diced bacon, sliced strawberries, queso fresco, parsley, and the remaining pepper.
  6. Cut quesadillas into fourth’s with a pizza cutter and serve.

