Strawberry Bacon Quesadillas

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) - Rescuers in Utah County helped a man from Arkansas down from Mt. Timpanogos after he became too weak to continue the climb down.

Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, the Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue and North Fork Ambulance from Sundance responded to the Aspen Grove trailhead in Provo Canyon for a man hiking down from Mt. Timpanogos who was unable to continue on his own.