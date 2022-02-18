Stranger Things is back and how to order from ‘secret menus’

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Taylor Swift’s fans have long believed her song “All Too Well” is about Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she dated for about three months in 2010, a rumor Taylor’s neither confirmed nor denied. Gyllenhaal also has remained silent, but in the wake of Swift releasing the 10-minute version of the heartbreak anthem, he’s finally speaking out. “It has nothing to do with me,” Gyllenhaal told Esquire. “It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”
- Plus, hold on to your Eggo waffles — season four of “Stranger Things” is on the horizon. It’s been almost three years since the last season, but Netflix announced Thursday that the beloved science-fiction drama is returning May 27. “Stranger Things” fans can expect another soundtrack jam-packed with ’80s classics, teen romance and, surprisingly, a two-part season. Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer brothers, announced that not only will season four be broken into two installments, but it will also be the penultimate season. “And the reason Season 4 is so jam-packed with new locations, new characters, and the biggest threat yet is because these episodes set up the show’s final act!” Netflix wrote on Twitter. “Yes, Season 5 will be the epic conclusion to this story — which is how the creators have always envisioned it.”
- And Sofía Jirau is making history with the latest campaign for Victoria’s Secret, as the brand’s first-ever model with Down syndrome. The 24-year-old Puerto Rican model got her start in 2019 before making her New York Fashion Week debut in 2020. Now, she’s reached the ultimate milestone as she breaks barriers for the iconic lingerie brand. “One day I dreamed it, I worked for it and today it’s a dream come true,” Jirau wrote on Instagram. “I can finally tell you my big secret… I am Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome!”
- Finally, a handful of Presidents’ Day sales are live already, with more set to launch in the coming days. While the holiday itself lands on Monday, February 21 this year, a number of big-name brands and retailers have started their online deals early. There are also hundreds of top-class deals around that don’t yet have Presidents’ Day sales branding on them but are well worth considering. Surae tells us about the best deals this weekend!
- At the end of the show – Having special beverages or foods that aren’t written on the regular menu is fairly common for fast food chains and even sit-down restaurants these days. Often these secret menu items were created by the powers that be at the eatery or grew out of little “hacks” that were invented by customers or staffers and became widely popular. So how do you order off the secret menu with confidence? Nicea has the advice we all need this morning – hope you join us for a fun Friday edition of GTU.