SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — This Mother’s Day, celebrate the unique journeys of moms everywhere. Kyriaki, from the Denmother Podcast, joined us on the show to share stories of some inspirational women in her life. Each story is a reminder of strength, resilience, and the joy of motherhood. Sharing our stories remind ourselves, and each other, how strong we are and how much we have to celebrate.

She featured three amazing moms who inspire – Sammy, a fun mom who prioritizes making memories with her kids, Amanda, an intentional homeschooling mom raising four kids, and Lindsey, a mom who brought home three newborns with a toddler at home. She also shared her own story of overcoming trauma and learning to love motherhood.

To celebrate, Kyriaki is giving away five copies of her book, “Motherhood is Big Enough,” to the first five moms who share their stories on Instagram @the_kyriaki.

For more on motherhood, download the denmother podcast wherever you get your podcasts or visit thedenmother.net.