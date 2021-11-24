Stores that are closed on Thanksgiving and win tickets to the Nutcracker

- On GTU this morning – Reschedule your turkey day Target run, because it’s not happening this year — or ever again. We usually consider Target being closed a very bad thing, but in this one case, it’s a good thing, and for a couple of different reasons. Our favorite big box store announced on Monday that it’s staying home for Thanksgiving — and that it will never again open its doors for the holiday in the future, either. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees explaining the change.
- Plus, some of us wait all year for the Black Friday shopping season, our heads filled with the promise of scoring the very best price on a new TV, smart speaker, printer, or other high-tech gadget. But 2021 presents some unique challenges, with significant shortages in some product categories—yes, laptop computers and gaming consoles, we’re talking about you—combined with higher shipping costs and longer delivery times for items ordered online. It’s also tricky to know when to shop. Some of the biggest retailers kicked off their holiday sales weeks earlier than usual this year, and consumers will have to decide whether to buy early to make sure they get the items they want, or hold off until closer to Black Friday in hope of getting the best deals.
- And like any holiday, Thanksgiving has its pros and cons, whether you are a kid or an adult. There might be some football playing in the backyard with cousins if you are a kid, but there is also the game of dodging Great Aunt Edna’s bright fuchsia lipstick on your cheek later. If you’re the parent, it can be great to get together with loved ones near and far and show off your little people and how much they have grown… until someone knocks over one of Uncle Jerry’s tchotchkes and he goes all law and order on your 4-year-old. Yes, parenting while celebrating a holiday is a task with a high degree of difficulty, especially with relatives involved. Never fear: before you head over the river and through the woods, we have some tips from experts on how to handle those rude and uncomfortable comments and questions from your own personal peanut galleries.
1. “You’re STILL breast-feeding that baby? That’s not right.”
Who knew people had such strong opinions about how a child eats? Child development expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa told TODAY Parents that one way to respond to such concerns is to work under the assumption that the person asking the question is genuinely worried about your child’s welfare. “With no sarcasm whatsoever, ask, ‘What concerns you about it?'” Gilboa suggested. “Throw it back on them, but be really respectful at the same time. Say, ‘I believe you love my kid, and you’re worried… so why exactly are you worried?'” For more tips click here: https://www.today.com/parents/5-uncomfortable-questions-thanksgiving-dinner-table-t119056
