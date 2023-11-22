Gearing up for Turkey Day, what better way to put us in a festive mood more than turkey themed jokes? We had our resident comedian, Deena, up at the mic performing a stand up routine. These family-friendly jokes are great to teach your kids just in time for the big day tomorrow!

We’ve also got some turkey trivia, as Nicea and Surae are put on the spot to shout out true or false about the bird many of us will be gobbling up. Take a look, and maybe learn a new fact to impress the crowd at the dinner table. Gobble gobble!