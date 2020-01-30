Stop eating this one food to save your skin

- On Good Things Utah today – If you are getting the sniffles and maybe the flu, Surae has home remedies that will have you feeling better in no time. And could you stop eating this one sweet treat to save your skin? We’ll tell you what you would have to give up. And parents, this one is for you, tips for getting your junior high students get through one of the toughest stages. And speaking of tough, Good Morning America host Michael Strahan opens up about leaving his talk show with Kelly Ripa. We’ll tell you what he said about co-hosting with America’s Sweetheart.
- And at the end of the show today, what cuddling style do you subscribe to? It just might have something to do with your star sign. Reagan explains for us. Hope you join us this morning for GTU.