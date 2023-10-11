Try this scrumptious scallop and clam chowder recipe from Chef Callyn!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Fall flavors are bursting out everywhere from pumpkin spiced this and that, to delicious soups and treats. And you can find them all at your local neighborhood Harmons Grocery Store.

Harmons Chef Callyn Graf popped into GTU to share this delicious Scallopn and Clam Chowder recipe.

Scallop and Clam Chowder

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup diced yellow onion

½ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups clam juice

½ cup white wine

2 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

1 bay leaf, fresh if possible

½ cup half and half*

½ pound sea scallops, quartered

½ pound canned or jarred clams

1 cup fresh corn kernels, reserve corn cobs**

Additional fresh parsley for garnish

Directions:

1. In a medium heavy-bottomed pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté until soften.

2. Whisk in the flour; reduce heat to low and cook for five minutes, stirring constantly until the raw flour smell has turned to a fragrant nutty scent.

3. Slowly incorporate the clam juice while stirring with a whisk to avoid lumping. Stir in the wine, parsley, dill, bay leaf and reserved corn cob(s). Simmer over low heat for an additional 30-45 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and cob and slowly whisk in the half and half.

4. On a low simmer, add the sea scallops and clams into the hot chowder and cook slowly until firm, about 3-5 minutes. Add the fresh corn kernels towards the end of cooking, allowing them to stay somewhat crunchy. Garnish with additional parsley and dill; serve immediately.

*For a dairy free alternative, use olive oil instead of butter and seafood stock in place of half and half.

**Cut the kernels from the corn by holding the cob on the top or bottom with the opposite end inside a bowl. Using a paring knife, carefully strip the kernels from the cob, allowing them to fall into the bowl. Reserve the stripped cobs to add to the chowder.

