Stiry captures regulary people doing the extraordinary

Dan Davis is the Founder and Film Director at local company Stiry. Stiry produces raw and authentic short films and documentaries about regular people doing extraordinary things. The Stiry process guides people to identify perspective moments, write their own unique script, and consciously produce the story they were meant to live.

Everyone has been gearing up for the new year. Everyone wants 2021 to be different than 2020. We’ve set these resolutions and goals, but there’s one problem: We haven’t defined the story we want to live. We haven’t taken the time to discover our own stories. We believe the lasting change we desire comes from our own stories. What if you could wake up every day knowing that you were living up to your potential? And what if you were doing exactly what you were meant to do every single day? Your story has the key to finding this. The hardest part is how daunting it feels to start. The best news however is the fact that we don’t need to search for motivation anywhere other than what’s already inside of us.



Dan talks us through:

What would it be like to wake up every day knowing you were doing exactly what you were meant to do and you knew you were living up to your potential?

Most of the time we seek for inspiration and motivation from external sources. What if all the motivation you need to change your story is already inside you?

The hardest part is how daunting it feels to start to re-write your life’s script.

After being a CEO of large company in Arizona and becoming unemployed, Dan decided it was time to find what he was “meant to do”. Dan’s career led him back to Utah and back to the film industry where he found his calling in life. He started Stiry to help others like himself find their calling. As a result, he has directed and captured hundreds of stories from around the world.

But Dan knew he had to provide a tool to EVERYONE to discover their story and not just the people he filmed. Combining his process of soul searching and the experience of interviewing people from around the world, he wrote “This Is My Story”.

Just as Dan had found his calling in life (capturing people’s stories), he wanted others to find the same.

Not a single day goes by where Dan doesn’t wake up with that feeling that he is living the life he was meant to live….and he wants others to feel the same way. That’s what’s missing in our world today. Living with purpose.

We’ve filmed hundreds of stories and found what each storyteller had in common: they all went through this story discovery process and THEN they were able to live up to their potential and live with purpose.

We had to share this process with everyone, not just those that we have the opportunity to film.

