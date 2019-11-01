Stilo Stream Boutique

Stilo Stream started as a pop-up boutique in a traveling air stream, then found a home with it’s first brick and mortar just last year. Owner Ali Burgess tells us she strives to understand what each individual will be comfortable wearing, and creates a personal shopping experience to find the perfect pieces for each shopper.

She showed us fresh fall items such as high-waisted wax jeans that stretch for comfort, romantic flowy tops, and reversible bomber jackets. Ali also brings in stunning pieces from out of the country, such as handmade lines from Spain, encouraging shoppers to be brave, fashion forward, and embrace slow fashion.

Ali also showed us timeless pieces such as an ankle length duster-sweater, and a slip dress that can be styled multiple ways, transitioning across the seasons. Best of all, many of the pieces found at Stilo Stream are suited to all body types, ages, and price points.

Visit Stilo Stream 1065 E 900 South in Salt Lake City and online at stilostream.com