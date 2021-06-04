Sticker shock at the grocery store and what makes quirky personalities so attractive

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Having sticker shock at the grocery store? You aren’t alone. A new report says global food prices have risen to their highest point since September 2011. Thursday’s recent report from the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization documents the 12th consecutive month of price increases. We’ll tell you just how much more some of your favorite foods are going to cost you.
- And we’re getting closer to cruises being a thing again as Disney Cruise Line is setting sail later this month for a so-called “test cruise,”. The long-story-short is that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told all the major cruise lines what COVID-19 precautions they would need to take to set sail again, but before the cruise lines open their doors to passengers, they must do a “simulated cruise” first aka a test run, so to speak, to make sure they can actually comply with all the necessary COVID-19 safety precautions.
- Plus, at some point or another, it’s likely you’ve been told the encouraging phrase that standing out from the status quo is an attractive trait — now there may be supporting psychological evidence of it. A new report suggests that social habits we identify as quirky or non-conforming are appealing to many on the novelty of just their difference alone. To read the details click here: https://nypost.com/2021/06/02/report-shows-the-psychological-advantages-of-quirkiness/
- Finally, it’s National Donut Day and you’d better believe we are celebrating! Surae has the magic list of where you can get your free sweet treat today.
