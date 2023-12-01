- Stepping up to help those who’ve served our country during this holiday season. It’s time for the annual Military Gratitude Christmas Shop! Andy Chudd from Firemen and Friends for Kids and Ryan Bowen the owner of BCC Construction stopped by our studio to tell us about the day of giving and shopping for local military families.
- Saturday, December 2nd they will be taking 44 Military Families Christmas Shopping. These families have either just returned from overseas deployment or about to be deployed. Each family will be matched up with one of their volunteer families and given $500 to spend on anything that they desire. It’s their way to say thank you to these families for their service. Chudd says he’s a “firm believer that we live in the greatest country in the world and we walk free because of the people who defend it.” He says unfortunately, “these people often go unnoticed and unthanked.” Bowen says the first year he participated it “melted his heart” and he vowed to be part of the giving back every year.
- There are still several families on a waiting list to be part of the event, and the group needs donations. If you can help please Venmo Firemen and Friends for Kids and 100 percent of the money will go directly to military families.
Stepping up to help Utah military families in need
by: Nicea DeGering
