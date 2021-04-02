Step into the Vegas vibes of Mystique Dining with dinner and a show!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Mystique Dining boasts a rich, Las Vegas like atmosphere where guests enjoy a decadent five-course dinner before participating in an evening of magic by world-class magicians! The menu created by Chef Darwin Fishinghawk is absolutely delicious, and with dishes like prime rib, cornish game hen, vegetarian lasagna, or macaroni and cheese, there’s something for everyone on the menu.

We sat down with marketing director Whitney Foote to hear all about the experience of setting foot in Mystique, before meeting masterful magician Shawn McMaster and experience a trick or two up close and personal! Let’s just say, we’re still mind-blown.

The stunning dining room holds 30 guests, and safety measures are in place to keep parties socially distanced. Their other room, The Prestige, holds 48 and has more of a night club feel. You can’t go wrong either way, and with a new magician rotating in every two weeks, we just want to keep coming back for a fresh new experience!

Get 30% off your experience when you use the code SPRING

Visit Mystique Dining, located in Gardner Village at 1100 W 7800 S #18C, West Jordan Online at https://www.mystiquedining.com and Facebook mystiqueutah

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.







